Darcy Marion Huffman of Fenn, Idaho, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. Darcy was born Oct. 5, 1957, to W. Wayne Huffman and Clarissa R Huffman at Grangeville General Hospital (now Syringa), Idaho.
Darcy grew up on the family farm 1 mile north of Fenn. He attended kindergarten through 12th grade in Grangeville. He played in the band and enjoyed participating in several high school class plays. He was a graduate of the class of 1976. Upon graduation, he joined his father in operating the family farm raising Hereford cattle, and wheat, hay barley, peas and oats. He was truly a farmer at heart and was a great steward of the land. Darcy was well versed in new varieties of wheat and for all the years had research plots for the University of Idaho. He enjoyed reading “up” on new equipment, tractors and the changing times in farming operations. His heart was in the sowing and reaping the golden harvest on the prairie.
Darcy was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served on the board of trustees for a period of time.
Darcy served as director on Fenn Highway District for 17 years until his passing.
Darcy enjoyed camping and traveling but was always glad to return to the farm. He never married.
Darcy was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts; and several cousins.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie (Ernie) Stoops; niece, Allison (Damian) Pape; great-nieces, Laramie and Emberlyn; and great-nephew, Gentry.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at Denver Cemetery, followed by afternoon refreshments held at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E. Main Street, Grangeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Condolences may be sent to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of memorials, donations can be sent to a charity of your choice.
