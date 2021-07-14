Darin Vance Hunter, 56, of Kooskia, Idaho passed away at his home on June 29, 2021. He was born Jan. 25, 1965, in Cottonwood, Idaho to Jimmy and Patsy Hunter (Smith). He graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1983.
Darin is survived by his children, Dawson and Carsen Hunter of Kooskia; his stepson, Tyler Buchanan of Seattle, Wash; stepdaughter, Kirsten Buchanan of Orofino, Idaho; his parents, Jimmy and Patsy Hunter of Sites, Idaho; brother, Brian (Tindy) Hunter of Clearwater, Idaho; grandsons, Landon and Stetson of Orofino, and former spouse, Michelle Cook of Kamiah, Idaho.
Darin was in the Coast Guard from 1983 to 1989 as an Aviation Machinist Mate. His knowledge and passion for helicopters took him to Darrington, Wash., where he worked for HiLine Helicopters from March 1997 to February 2007. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW.
Darin’s smile and sparkle in his eyes could light up the room. He was also known for his kindness, willingness to help others and the love he had for his children and family members. He enjoyed being in the shop with Dawson, building a propane fireplace or his own sprinklers and trailers. He loved watching Carsen play basketball and baseball.
He leaves behind many special friends: Skip Brandt, Scott Cook, Mike York, Jerry Gray, Cole Carter, his cousin “little Darin” as well as numerous other friends and relatives. Darin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Alice Smith and Grover and Adda Hunter.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 17, 2021, at the Life Center Church, 4432 Hwy 12 Kamiah, ID., with a lunch to follow.
