Darlene Faye McCarley, 82, Riggins

Darlene Faye McCarley, our loving mother, age 82, of Riggins, Idaho, died on Dec. 7, 2019, in McCall, Idaho. She was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Ontario, Ore., to Mildred Pauline Travis and Clarence Young.
She continued schooling there and met our father, Uriah Dee McCarley. They were married in Ontario, Ore., on Jan. 21, 1955; they were married 44 years. Darlene had a beautiful voice; she loved to sing and rock babies. She was an amazing seamstress – she loved working with her hands, she made countless ornaments, crocheted many blankets and tablecloths. She also loved to draw, sketch and paint. Those who now have any of her handmade gifts will cherish them forever.
Darlene is survived by her four children: daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Donnie Damon of Riggins, daughter, Sandy Ader of McCall, sons, Steve and (Corinne) McCarley of Lake Fork, Idaho and Michael and Caroline McCarley of New Meadows, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Carolyn Fertig of Wheatland, Wyo., and Jean Kirsch of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Clarence Young, husband, Dee McCarley, daughter, Sheri and grandson, Christopher.
Darlene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service to celebrate Darlene’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the Riggins Assembly of God Church, 1015 S. Main St., Riggins. Burial and concluding services will immediately follow in the Riggins Cemetery.
If desired, you may leave a note or condolence for Darlene’s family at www.mccallfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of McCall Funeral Home, McCall, Idaho.
