Darlene Von Bargen, of Cottonwood, Idaho, died in her home, with family, on Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 82.
Darlene was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in Cottonwood to Harry and Margaret (Kaus) Sonnen. She started school at the Stockcreek School House in 1943 and then graduated from Greencreek High in 1955. Darlene met the love of her life, Lee Von Bargen, while attending high school in Greencreek, Idaho. They got married on June 2, 1956, in Greencreek. Together they had six children, four sons and two daughters. They raised their children and lived their lives to the fullest on the Camas Prairie. Darlene and Lee were married 54 years before Lee’s passing in January of 2010. Darlene loved to fish, hunt, and her family, but most of all she loved to fish and hunt WITH her family. She loved the outdoors. If she wasn’t at the river, in the mountains or taking a drive to look at wildlife, she would be outside her house in her gardens. She loved the life she had made and everyone surrounding her. Family meant everything to Darlene.
Darlene is survived by her children: Deb (Tony) Key, Mike Von Bargen, Jeff (Tonda) Von Bargen, Ann (Harry) Blankenship, Rick Von Bargen, Bill (Margo) Von Bargen; her brother, Jim Sonnen; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Von Bargen; daughter-in-law, Teena Von Bargen; her parents, Harry and Margaret Sonnen; and her siblings, Margie Smith, Wilma Whitlock, Joan Schussler, Jerry Sonnen and Kathy Banks. Send condolences for the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
