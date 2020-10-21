On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Darlyne surrendered her life to her Heavenly Father with family at her bedside, praying for her. After many years of living with cancer, she died peacefully in her home of 56 years here in San Antonio, Texas. The eldest of five children, she grew up in the rural community of Cottonwood, Idaho, enjoying close friendships in that clean mountain air. She met her husband in Seattle, Wash, while working in Civil Service. They were married more than 50 years, Trueman passed in the year 2000.
Darlyne, strong character and foresight, she was fun-loving and active in her parish church-Little Flower Basilica Altar Society, Woodlawn Lake Neighborhood Association and Girl Scouts. She loved helping her friends get to church-related events when they were unable. She worked over twenty years in Civil Service at Lackland A.F.B. and Ft. Sam Houston.
Darlyne is survived by her daughters, Delores Cox, Connie (Earl) Baugher, and Melody (Scott) Neely; over forty grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as sister, Bonnie Lou Norris of Moscow, Idaho; and brother, Robert Schober of Elk City, Idaho.
May Eternal Light shine upon her and may she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower or to a charity of one’s choice.
