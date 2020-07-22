Daryl Gene Turner, 78, died peacefully at his home with family by his side on July 13, 2020.
Daryl was born at the family home near Grangeville, Idaho, July 22, 1941, to Roy and Vera Turner. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1959. Following high school, he worked on the family farm. He married Judy John Turner in 1963. They made their home near Fairview Butte just outside of Grangeville and raised two sons, Michael and Paul. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
He was employed by Idapine/Wicks Mills for 18 years, pulling green chain, stacking lumber, and eventually becoming the lead welder. Following work at the mill, he and a partner developed A & T Mining. They mined gold at Moose Creek, Deadwood and the Salmon River. He continued to farm on the side, as well. In 1994, he and his son, Paul, established a new company, Turner's Inc., building roads and crushing rock. He retired in 2010.
Daryl enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to hunt and fish with his friends. He caught many fish, but he was proudest of his prize steelhead that measured 44 inches long. He also enjoyed fishing on the coast with Judy. They also enjoyed snowmobiling and camping as a family.
He was passionate about mining. He enjoyed suction dredging in the South Fork and the Salmon, even though he couldn't swim. He always had a gold pan nearby and always had a story. In 1988, A & T mining was recognized for their excellence in annual operations. The award was presented by the governor, Cecil Andrus. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment on and off the job. He was a very skilled operator and a jack-of-all-trades. There wasn't much he couldn't do.
Daryl was involved in several organizations. He was a member of the CB club; his handle was Quicksilver. He was a member of the Elks and the Sno-Drifters for many years. He was an active member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. He also sat on the cemetery board. He was an avid bowler and was a member of the bowling league in Grangeville.
Daryl is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Danny, and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; his two sons, Michael & Paul (Lisa); three granddaughters, Melissa, Jennifer & Angela and 2 grandsons, Gus (Megan) & Wes. 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Lotze; his uncle, Ralph Lamb and several nieces & nephews.
A graveside service was held at the Fairview Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Daryl to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, 701 Lewiston St., Cottonwood ID 83522. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary’s for the exceptional care that Daryl received throughout the years.
