On May 22, 2021, David Andrew Spencer greeted God with his signature grin, when a morning spent fishing ended with a boating accident. Dave was born Nov. 21, 1989, to Richard and Mary Spencer, the second of six children. The Spencers made their home in Cottonwood when Dave was only three years old to enjoy the natural beauty and recreational opportunities offered by the area. Dave grew up living and breathing nature; from the annual family trip to the Sawtooth Mountains to the many afternoons and weekends spent on the Salmon and Clearwater rivers. Dave loved spending time hiking, camping, rafting, fishing, and swimming with his family. And no matter how busy life might have been, he always managed to carve out enough energy to join his brothers in the wee hours of the morning to go hunting or fishing. He especially loved when his out-of-town siblings, Stephen, Rachel and Laura came home for a visit.
Dave’s mother invested countless hours providing Dave and his siblings with an excellent homeschool education. He finished out his Jr. High and High School years at Summit Academy (St. John Bosco Ac.), graduating in 2008 alongside his high school sweetheart, Danielle Stubbers. Dave was musically gifted and an excellent guitar player. He, Danielle, and some close friends formed a band performing at several functions during high school and college. Danielle teased him about how his rock and roll career culminated with him strumming and singing lullabies to put his babies to sleep at night.
Dave and Danielle were married Sept. 4, 2010, and quickly grew the big family they always dreamed of. Their first child, Audra, was born in 2011, followed by Brooklynn in 2013, Decklan in 2014, Gabriel in 2016, twins Grace and Gatlin in 2018, and Owen, in 2020. His wife and kids were his pride and joy, and the house was always so much brighter when dad came home from work. It was a common sight to see Dave sporting his infectious smile, with at least one kid in each arm and probably one on his back, completely unfazed by all the activity, while calmly visiting with another adult or answering business calls.
In 2012, after more than eight years of employment, Dave and Danielle were given the great opportunity to purchase Uhlenkott Pump Service. Dave grew up alongside the Uhlenkott family and considered Chuck & Kerry to be his second parents. He worked tirelessly to continue Chuck & Kerry’s legacy and to build up the business that he dreamed of one day passing on to his children. He hustled every day and a lot of nights and weekends, a testament to his strong work ethic. His motto was to work hard and work fast. Whether it be working around the house or working at job sites, you would never see him walking; he ran EVERYWHERE. Some of Dave’s most valued employees over the years, included his brothers, Peter and Sean.
Dave was a man of great integrity, loyalty, and faith. His main goal in life was to get himself, his family and friends to Heaven, something he prayed for constantly. Dave fit more into his short 31 years than most people fit into a lifetime. By the age of 20 he was married, he had his first child at 21, bought his business at 22, built a house and shop by the time he was 28 and had seven beautiful children by the time he was 30. It’s as if his soul knew he didn’t have much time on this earth, so he lived each day to the fullest. The only time you saw Dave slow down was on Sundays, when he would kick back and relax with his family and play with his kids. It was common to see him with a Coors stubby in his hand or smoking a cigar with his father, Richard. Dave loved his Catholic faith. It’s what drove him and gave purpose to everything he did. He never shied away from conversations about faith, politics and morals, no matter how controversial. As many customers have told us, after just one conversation, you were better off for having known Dave. If Dave were here, he would tell us to stay strong in faith and hold your family close.…our time on this earth is shorter than we think.
Dave is survived by his wife, Danielle; children: Audra, Brooklyn, Decklan, Gabriel, Grace, Gatlin & Owen; and parents, Richard & Mary; as well as his siblings: Stephen (Tabitha and children Lucy, Matthew and Amelia); Rachel (Huzail and son Zion); Laura (Matthew), Peter (Natalie) and Sean.
Services for Dave will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 508 Church Street, Cottonwood, on Friday, June 11. The rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Mark Uhlenkott, Fr. Joseph Lustig, and Fr. Paul Wander. The family would like to invite all those attending to a reception at the Greencreek Community Hall immediately following Mass. The family will join the reception after a private graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville, Idaho.
Dave’s family would also like to extend a huge thank you to all the family, friends, and surrounding communities for the amazingly generous outpouring of support we have received in the wake of this tragedy. A special thank you to the dedicated men who spend hours searching for Dave every day since the accident. The calls and texts, the meals dropped off, the money donated, and the messages of love mean more to us than we can say. In spite of the loss of such a special man, God’s blessings do abound, and it’s evident by the way this community has rallied around us to lift us up in prayer and love. Thank you for helping us walk through this tough time.
