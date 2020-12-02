David Charles ‘Sonny’ Myers, 73, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home. David was a resident of White Bird, Idaho since August 1996. He was born to David Maurice Myers and Dolores Dawson on Sept. 10, 1947, in Ames, Iowa.
He grew up in Haley, Idaho and began working as a hunting and fishing guide as well as a ski instructor. He helped his mom and dad in their family restaurant in Ketchum, Idaho. He was a great cook! He learned from his dad who was a chef in Sun Valley, Idaho. David was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He married Virginia Jessen in 1997. The two met in Alaska where they both worked for Trident Seafood Corp. Dave served three years in the Vietnam War, earning the Vietnam campaign medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. His rank was Sp5, a helicopter rotor and prop repairman. After the service, he attended Idaho State University to become a diesel mechanic and worked for a long career in Alaska, repairing “Deadliest Catch” fishing boats for Northern Caterpillar Corp.
In 1996 Dave and Virginia drove down the Alcan Highway together. In their travels they found property on Twin Rivers Ranch near White Bird. With the new geological change, Dave became a successful, self-taught log home builder and finisher. He built four beautiful homes on Twin Rivers Ranch, almost solely on his own. He also helped many area residents with building their log homes. Both Dave and Virginia loved fishing and spent two summers halibut fishing in Homer, Alaska. He loved trout fishing in Soldier Meadows Lake. When Dave and Virginia went on trips, an all-time favorite was the drive to Hailey, Idaho to pick up his dad who would accompany them.
Dave is survived by two sisters: Dianne (husband Jack) Basolo of Boise, Idaho and Lynn Burgan of Hailey; uncle Dale Myers of MarshalTown, Iowa; sister-in-law, Mary Sirman; and his wife, Virginia. He left behind his devoted dog, Dexter, who misses him very much. Dave had no children, but was a favorite “pops” to Virginia’s son, Terry Jessen.
Many thanks to Dr. Mathews and Dr. Wilson for their wonderful care in his last few years. We are also grateful for our friends and neighbors who have been here for support in this difficult time. A wholehearted thanks to Maria and Glen Welch, Marguerite and Robin Lipinski, Mariah Harvey, and Cheryl and Al Bolden for providing the American Flag.
Dave passed away peacefully at his newly completed retirement home up beautiful Doumecq Road overlooking the Salmon River, with wife by his side and in the care of Syringa Hospice nurses.
The date of his memorial is to be determined with Military Honors at the White Bird Veterans Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Ceremonies will be conducted by Carol Mills, FNP, a longtime close friend.
