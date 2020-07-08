David (Dave) Harold Duman, 71, of Cottonwood, Idaho, Thursday, July 2, 2020, from injuries received in a tractor accident at his home.
David (Dave) Harold Duman was born on Sept. 7, 1948, in Cottonwood, Idaho to Harold and Marie Duman. He died during a logging accident at his home on July 2nd, 2020.
Dave grew up with his six siblings. He found his love for hard work and the outdoors while spending time with his dad. Dave graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1967. Immediately after graduation he served his country and enlisted in the army where he was stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Upon his discharge in 1969, he logged with his dad. During that time, he met the love of his life, Sally Sonnen. After a short time of marriage, he started a job at Hoene Hardware and later at Cottonwood Butte Angus Ranch. Dave and Sally settled in many different locations before completely settling on their current property on the Cottonwood Butte. Throughout their almost 50 years of marriage they maintained a devotion to each other and loved each other more than what is thought to be possible. No matter where they lived, Dave’s life always centered around animals and supporting the family he was growing.
Dave delighted in nurturing and caring for different kinds of farm animals. Even at a young age, he loved milking cows while selling cream to the Cottonwood Creamery and milk to local customers. Throughout his family rearing years, he worked at four different dairies. After one of the dairies sold out, he worked as a janitor at Prairie High School for seven years. During that same time, he started his job at Cottonwood Elevators, staying there through all of the company name changes until it closed its doors. If Dave was not at work or with his animals, you could find him tinkering outside, rebuilding saddles at his workbench, or taking a nap while listening to the Big Joe Polka Show. His mind was always kept busy. As he was working on one project, his thoughts wandered to the next project or barn remodel job he could do. In 2003, medical and back issues forced Dave into an early retirement where he was happy to be selling farm-fresh eggs and spending his time around his animals, kids, and grandkids.
Dave raised many animals for sale, but by far the greatest thing he raised was his eight kids: Joseph, Luke, Matthew, Lisa, Nathan, Vikki, Renee, and Charlene. Dave instilled a hard work ethic and a love for family in each of his kids. He shared a special connection with his children and an even stronger bond with his grandchildren. Dave had a special place on his lap and heart for all of them. The grandkids enjoyed going to see Papa Dave and help feed his animals and be in his company. Dave’s face always lit up and his arms would always swing open when a grandkid came into his view.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marie Duman; his parents-in-law, Ben and Victoria Sonnen; and his brothers-in-law, Ed Sonnen and Bob Brannan. He is survived by his wife, Sally and their children: Joseph (Diane Clemm) Duman of Kendrick, Luke (Renee) Duman of Sioux Falls, S.D., Matthew (Summer) Duman of Cottonwood, Lisa (Justin) Montague of Clarkston, Wash., Nathan (Kelsie) Duman, Vikki (Clinton) Riener, Renee (Anthony) Verdino, all of Cottonwood; and Charlene (Cody) Braucher of Montello, Nev., and 25 grandkids with one more on the way and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Mick (Helen) Duman of Lewiston, Idaho, Barb (Jim) Remacle of Cottonwood, Lynn (Vern Sonnen) of Greencreek, Idaho, Tim (Kathy) Duman of Lewiston, Jan Brannan of Mohler, Julie (Steve) Lancaster of Cottonwood, as well as his in-laws: John (Lois) Sonnen of Lewiston, Larry (Gladys) Sonnen of Cottonwood, brother Sylvester Sonnen of Jerome, Idaho,Franki (Bill) Hubbard of Lewiston, Anna Marie (Martin) Fowler of Cottonwood, and Charm Sonnen of Lewiston. Also survived are numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave’s funeral will be held on Friday, July 10th at Holy Cross Church in Keuterville, Idaho. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Reception dinner will follow at the Keuterville Hall after the burial. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.