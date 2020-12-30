The family and friends of David F. Capps of Kamiah (who on Nov. 25th lost his lengthy struggle with pulmonary fibrosis) cordially invite all who knew and loved him to join with us for a joyous celebration of his life on Saturday, Jan. 9th, at 1 p.m., at the Woodland Friends Church hall, 1989 Woodland Road, approximately 12 miles up from the Kamiah bridge.
Any questions, please call (208) 935-7852.
A food dish to share will be much appreciated.
