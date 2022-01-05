David Francis Newbigging was born in the home of his grandparents on March 9, 1926, the second of nine children born to James and Thelma Newbigging, near Sheridan, Wyo.
He spent his growing up years in the rural ranch country of Montana, learning a lifelong work ethic, mixed with the youthful boyhood camaraderie of his brothers. By Jan. 1943, he felt compelled to quit high school, lie about his age in order to enlist and serve his country in the Marines. His father had been in the Navy during WWI and his older brother was already a tanker in WWII Europe.
As part of the Marine attachment, on the battleship U.S. Massachusetts, 3rd Fleet, Pacific Theater, his duty station was the highest antiaircraft gun emplacement on the starboard side. He experienced typhoons, kamikaze attacks and ground combat on various islands, serving honorably until his discharge in Nov. 1945.
Separating from the service in Seattle, Wash., he met the love of his life, Donna Robb, a Missoula, Mont., hometown girl who was working there. Following a courtship, they were married in 1946, returning to Missoula to start life together. Two daughters, Dolores Gay and Jamie Kay, followed shortly thereafter.
In 1951, the family moved to Huntington Park, Calif., for better job opportunities. The next 10 years David honed his self-taught electronic skills, moving a few more times before landing a job at Cal Tech, in the California Seismological Lab, Pasadena in 1961. During his work there, he built and repaired seismographs throughout Calif. He and his working partner bought a single engine airplane that they would fly to the different areas to work on seismographs. They traveled to Peru to install a seismograph in 1967. During his work at the seismological lab, he was tasked to do high temperature/high pressure tests on rocks that were brought back from the moon in 1969. To be closer to work, the family moved to Monterey Park in 1963. It was there that Donna passed away in 1966.
A daughter could not have asked for a better or more devoted father, mother and family. Immediate and extended family was the priority during those years. Life was full of grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, vacations, camping, Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls. The love and support of our parents was ever present.
By 1970, David’s long life was yet only half over, and the need for companionship was filled when he met Tiffy Monsour. They were soon wedded. Keeping in line with the “daughters” concept, Tiffy came equipped with six of her own, three of them still living at home: Patty, Linda, Cathy, Jill, Jamie and “Little” Tiffy. A couple of years later, David’s life again changed course with a call from his brother-in-law, Irv, with the Elk City Land Company. He and Tiffy were presented with the opportunity to buy the general store in Elk City, Idaho and so moved there in 1973. They next bought the Elk City Hotel across the street a couple of years later, sold the store, and ran the hotel until 2000. During that ownership, he built more rooms onto the hotel as well as the restaurant for Tiffy, who loved to cook and was a great chef. Tiffy died in 2002. David continued to live in Elk City on his daughter Jamie’s property, north of town, until 2018 when he moved to Reno, Nev. for health reasons to live with one of Tiffy’s daughters, Jill. He then moved to Missoula in 2021 to live with his oldest daughter, Gay, and her daughter, Michelle, where he passed away in his sleep. He had seven grandchildren, David, Michelle, Aaron, Tarra, Audra, Harmony and Seth; 11 great-grandchildren, Harmony, Liberty, Truth, Love, Ember, Skye, Morgan, Logan, Naomi, Ryder and Isabelle; and one great-great grandchild, Liana.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home, 7405 Mullen Rd, Missoula, Mont., https://www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com/memorials/david-newbigging/4813876/index.php.
