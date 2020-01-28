David Joseph Gehring, 82, Cottonwood

David Joseph Gehring, 82, of Cottonwood, Idaho, died Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after suffering from complications of colon cancer.
Dave was born at the family farm seven miles southeast of Keuterville, Idaho on Aug. 22, 1937. He was the sixth child of Theodore (Ted) and Inez (Luchtefeld) Gehring. He attended Pine View School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army for a period of two years, serving at the Guided Missile Base at El Paso Texas as a mechanic.
Following his military service, he logged for a short period and was married to his high school sweetheart, Claudia Hoene on June 21, 1958. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 21, 2018.
In 1958, he was employed by George Crea, welding, earth moving, landscaping and bridge building. He then worked as a mechanic for Hoene Implements in Grangeville and Cottonwood. In 1971, he went to work as a woods foreman for Tom Armstrong Logging. In 1972, he returned to the mechanic career and worked for Brown Motors at Grangeville. He also served as assistant fire chief on the volunteer fire department until his employment kept him from being available for daytime calls. In l985, he took the position of road foreman for the Keuterville Highway District until his retirement in 2000.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman, and was an accomplished hunter, hunting big game, smaller game and coyotes. He also enjoyed fly and steelhead fishing, filling his card most years. He loved to snowmobile and in later years riding ATVs. He looked forward each spring to spending time at their cabin in Orogrande. He especially loved to see his grandchildren fish at Five Mile pond and give them rides on the 4-wheeler. His greatest joy was to have his kids, grandchildren and great-grands come to visit.
Dave is survived by his wife and children: Shannon (Pat) Schacher of Genesee, Idaho, Bruce (Lynn Schacher) Gehring of Cottonwood. Tami (Marty) Nuxoll of Post Falls, Idaho, Brenda (Randy) Eller of Kamiah, Idaho, Shane (Amy Funke) Gehring of Boise, Idaho, and Stacie (Jeff) Jackson of Cottonwood; 14 grandchildren: Ben, Eric, and Stacie Schacher; Nick, John, and Becky Gehring; Sam, Wyatt and Wes Nuxoll; Dusty and Devon Eller; Victoria, Brooke and Tyler Gehring.
Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren: Amelia, Isabella, and Ethan Schacher; Owen and Liam Zollman; Waylon and Evelyn Gehring; McKenna and Mavrick Slichter; brothers Jim, Vic (Shirley); brothers-in-law JD Lauer, Bill Hoene and sisters-in-law Cathi (Vic) Morton, Maxine Hoene, and Mary Jo Hoene.
He was preceded in death by Mary Gehring (infant); Dorothy and husband, William Kaschmitter; Ethel and Delmer Rad; Carol Lauer, Bettie (Jim) Gehring; Bob Gehring and brothers-in-law Alan, Jim and Tom Hoene.
A rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood with a funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dessert luncheon at the Cottonwood Community Hall will be held after the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
