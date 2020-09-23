David Ward Zumwalt, 64, of Moscow, Idaho died peacefully at Lewiston, Idaho. Dave was born October 14, 1957 and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1975. Following high school, he joined the US Army and learned the trade of working on tanks. He later graduated from LCSC in Auto Mechanics. He was a skilled mechanic and loved working on vehicles. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Rosemary Zumwalt. He is survived by his daughter, Trinity Zumwalt of Sedro-Wooley, Wash. and granddaughter, Rae of Washington; his sisters, Sue Zumwalt Farmer of Keuterville, Idaho and Linda Zumwalt Sonnen of Grangeville, Idaho. A special thanks to St. Joseph Family Hospice for making a difference in Dave’s last days. Cremation has taken place and a private service is planned at a later date.
