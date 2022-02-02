Dean Clark Earl was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Las Vegas, Nev., to Kenneth Owen Earl and Vertie Ann Leavitt Earl. He was the youngest of seven children.
At the age of two, his family moved from Bunkerville, Nev., to Meridian, Idaho, and often expressed fond memories of their family dairy farm there. They relocated to St. George, Uah, in 1951 where he graduated from Dixie High School. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life and served a mission in the Northern Mexico Mission.
Dean married Laura Wilcock on Oct. 11, 1963, in the St. George temple. They had eight children, 41 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
Dean earned his bachelor’s degree in Education at USU and his master’s in Guidance Counseling at NAU. He spent 13 years teaching in public schools in Las Vegas; Poway, Calif.; Camas, Utah; Meridian, and Kooskia, Idaho.
Dean discovered Direct Sales, which provided sufficiently for his large family, and was successful in building large sales organizations, traveling the U.S., sometimes with his wife, to share the products he was involved with.
The family moved to Kooskia in 1982, (later renamed Harpster) where they built the family home, gardened, and enjoyed the country life! Except for a few years spent in Boise, Idaho; St. George; and Herriman, Utah, Dean lived the rest of his life there.
He passed away at home on Jan. 24, 2022, and was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Vertie Earl; his six siblings; and one granddaughter, Stephanie Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Wilcock Earl; his children: Audrey (Ed) Ringen, Julie (Scott) Lloyd, Richard Dean (Tiffany) Earl, Scott Allen (Michelle) Earl, Stacie (Reed) Raymond, Tony (Traci) Earl, Penny (David) Orton, and Kenneth Arthur (Trisha) Earl; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
