Dean Ivan Simon passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home March 24, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born January 4, 1933, in Potlach, Idaho to Alva Ivan Simon and wife, Thelma Alice Bentley. He was the second of six sons born to the couple. He was raised in Grangeville, Idaho. He married Mollie Marie Voght, daughter of Bernard Charles Voght and Evelyn Montgomery. They were married for 60 years when she passed away.
They had three sons: Bernard “Terry”, Barry, and Ricky. They moved to Missoula, Mont, in 1963, where Dean started Dean I Simon Excavating which lasted until 1983. He then worked as a supervisor for 4G’s Plumbing for many years, before restarting his own business. He retired at age 78. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
His accomplishments included Exalted Ruler of the local Elks Lodge for five terms; a successful marriage of 60+ years; grandfather to nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bridge. As a successful businessman he provided many charitable services to members of the community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie, in 2013; his son, Ricky, in 2020; and by two of his brothers, Loyd and Ralph.
A graveside service was held at the Missoula Veteran’s Cemetery on April 1, 2021. Cremation & Burial Soc Of The Rockies – Missoula, in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.