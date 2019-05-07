Aletha Brown, 96, of Kamiah, Idaho, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehab. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho. Interment will be 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery near Southwick, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.