Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

David Lyons, 52, of Kamiah, Idaho, died in Kootenai Health Center of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Jan. 29, 2023, with family nearby. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, is handling arrangements.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries