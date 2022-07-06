Dolores Kaschmitter, 90, of Grangeville, Idaho died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A rosary will be recited Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Mass and Christian burial to follow at noon. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery. Luncheon to follow burial back at the SPPS Parish Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries