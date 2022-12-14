Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Donald Eller, 67, of Stites, Idaho, died at his home in Stites on Nov. 20, 2022. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, is handling arrangements.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries