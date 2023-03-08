Send flowers

Donneva “Tootsie” Kiele, 64, of Kooskia, Idaho, died on March 1, 2023, in Orofino, Idaho. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is handling arrangements. Memorial services to be held at a later date.

