Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Douglas A. Long, 78, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries