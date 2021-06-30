Irene Florence Marie Flerchinger, 83, of Kooskia, Idaho died June 17, 2021. Irene was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Craigmont, Idaho to John and Olga (Thorsen) Knudsen. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is entrusted with final arrangements.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries