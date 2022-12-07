Send flowers

Irene Tallent, 97, of Weiser, Idaho, died on Dec. 4, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home in Weiser. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.

