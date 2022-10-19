Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

James A. Emmert, 80, of Kamiah, Idaho, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries