Jefferson Mike Hendren, a local veteran, died on Feb. 3, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Jeff Hendren’s life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho. There will be a memorial luncheon to follow, at the Life Center of Kamiah, Hwy 12.

