Joan M. Nubbe, 81, of Kooskia, Idaho died at home on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia. There will be a graveside service for Joannie at Ferdinand Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon after at the home of Bo and Laura Rose in Greencreek, Idaho.

