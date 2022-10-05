Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

John M. Meade, Jr., 85, of Kamiah, Idaho, died in his home with family by his side. Trenary Funeral Home, in Kooskia, Idaho, will be handling the arrangements.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries