Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Judy Eisman, 70, of Stites, Idaho died in her home in Stites, on Dec. 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christian Healthcare Ministries. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, is handling the arrangements.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries