Kaye Turner, 77, died at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston, Idaho, on Aug. 19, 2023, having lived in the Clearwater Valley in her later life, most recently in Julietta, Idaho. Kaye spent the beginning of her life in Arizona. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, managed arrangements.
