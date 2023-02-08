Send flowers

Lawrence “Larry” Brown, 77, of Kamiah, Idaho, died at his home in Kamiah, with family by his side, on Jan. 25, 2023. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held Feb. 11, Saturday, at 1 p.m. at the Kamiah VFW Hall.

