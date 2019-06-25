Leola Swearingen 86, of Kamiah, Idaho, died Sunday June 23, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019. The viewing will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho. The graveside funeral service will be at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home.
