Leonard Baldwin, 79, of Orofino, Idaho, died Oct. 6, 2019, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Orofino. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho. Following the memorial service, friends and family will gather at the Kooskia Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.