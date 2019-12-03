Margaret May Fessenden, 90, of Riggins, Idaho, died Nov. 22, 2019, in McCall, Idaho.
Margaret was born May 9, 1929, in McCall, Idaho to Ivan and Pearl White.
She was married to Herbert E. Hinkley, Sept 3, 1947, and lived in the Pollock area until his death on April 24, 1978.
Later she married Robert Fessenden of Grangeville, Idaho, on April 30, 1979 and eventually moved to Riggins. Bob passed away on August 9, 1996.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Donoha Jane Herman of Pollock; three sons, Eldon Hinkley of Anchorage, Alaska, Mark Hinkley of Riggins, Idaho and Bryan Hinkley of Kenai, Alaska; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and services will be determined at a later date.
In loving memory of a caring and loving mother, God bless and may you rest in peace.
