Marian L. Davidson, 86, died March 1, 2021.

She was born Oct. 16, 1934. Marian loved her family, friends and especially Jesus.

Celebration of life services will be June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at The Life Center on U.S. Highway 12, between Kooskia and Kamiah, Idaho.

