Charles (Phil) Lamm

Charles (Phil) Lamm.

 Contributed photo

Memorial Service for Charles (Phil) Lamm will be held Sat. May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Nazarene Church, 102 N. Front Rd, Kamiah, ID 83536. Potluck dinner to follow.

