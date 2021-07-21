Orvis Corbit, 76, of Kooskia, Idaho died at his home on June 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the supervision of Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.

(Editor's note: This is a corrected notice as the wrong name was printed with this in the July 7 Free Press.)

