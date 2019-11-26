Patricia Mills, 81, of Kamiah, Idaho, died Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, Idaho. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019, at Winona Cemetery also known as Mt. Zion Cemetery on Red Rock Road, near Kamiah, Idaho. Arrangements were made through Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia, Idaho.
