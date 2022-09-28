Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Patricia Smith, 89, died in a care facility in Lewiston, Idaho on Sept. 3, 2022. A remembrance will occur at Kamiah Bible Church. Further information can be found with Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries