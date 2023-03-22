Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Patrick W. Barnett, 59, of Nezperce, Idaho, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Nezperce High School Bradley Gymnasium. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries