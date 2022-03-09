Rebecca Jean Hammond, 61, died on Feb. 24, 2022, at her home in Lewiston, Idaho. A celebration of her life is being planned for March 12, 2022, at the Methodist Church of Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home, in Kooskia, Idaho, is handling arrangements.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries