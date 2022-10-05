Send flowers

Robert L. Francis, 93, died at Clearwater Health and Rehab in Orofino, Idaho, on Sept. 26, 2022. Robert resided in Kooskia, Idaho and was an army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Arrangements are being made with Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.

