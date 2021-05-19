Ruth Booth Maynard, 99, died at the Avalon Progressive Health in Clarkston, Wash. on May 15, 2021. A simple graveside service will be at 12 noon on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

