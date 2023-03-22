Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Samantha Lee Schmaus, 44, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Service is set for Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries