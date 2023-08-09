A. Jean (Stephens) Lycan, 81, of Kamiah, Idaho, died in her home on July 18, 2023.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at The Life Center in Kamiah. The family would love you to come and share fond memories of Jeannie. A light lunch will be provided. Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
