Brenda K. Baune, 78, of Nezperce, Idaho – A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at the Senior Citizen Center, Grangeville, Idaho. Please bring your favorite side dish and a story to share. It will be casual, as Brenda was not into anything fancy.

