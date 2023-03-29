Send flowers

Brett C. Lyons, 63, and Mary E. Lyons, 88, both of Grangeville, Idaho, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

