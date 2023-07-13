Carol Lee Jeppesen, 71, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Missoula, Mont., as a result of a heart attack.
Services are planned, starting with a viewing at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston, Idaho and burial to be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 17, at the Rexburg, Idaho cemetery.
