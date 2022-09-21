Send flowers

Christine Andrews, 70, of Grangeville, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville. It will be a potluck so bring a dish, and your wonderful stories and memories of Christine.

