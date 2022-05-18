Clinton S. Lindsay, 36, of Kamiah, Idaho died in his sleep at home on May 6, 2022. A memorial service is planned for noon on Friday, May 20 at the Latter-day Saints Church on Hwy 12. Bring a dish and a memory to share.

