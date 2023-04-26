Daniel Mato Bogan, born on March 13, 1931, in Redding, Mass., passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, peacefully at his home in the Pinehurst area of New Meadows, Idaho, after a short time under hospice care with his wife, Nightfeather Pamela Bogan, by his side. A memorial/celebration of life will be held on May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins, Idaho.
